Fire at CP hotel, flames doused

New Delhi [India], Feb 15 (ANI): A minor fire broke at a five-star hotel in Delhi's Connaught Place area on Saturday morning, causing panic in the complex. The flames, however, were doused off by fire-fighters.

The incident happened around 9 am in the basement of The Park Hotel, located opposite Jantar Mantar when the Rajinder Nagar police station received a call about the fire.

Initial reports suggest the fire was caused by the short-circuit in the hotel.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"We got first information around 11:45 am from Rajinder Nagar police station at first, and then hospital," Deepak Yadav, New Delhi's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, told ANI.

More than a dozen people, including foreigners, were admitted to a hospital after they complained of breathlessness caused by the smoke.

"Around 15 people were admitted to the hospital, out of which 12 people have been discharged now," Yadav added.

The hotel authorities expressed concern over the incident while saying that the situation was normalised immediately. Some guests, who got exposed to smoke, were sent to a hospital for a thorough check-up, the hotel added. (ANI)

