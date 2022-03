New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): A fire, which broke out at a dumping yard in Delhi's Ghazipur on Monday afternoon, continues to rage.



Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has ordered Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to probe the incident and submit the report in the next 24 hours.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, about six fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse out the fire. (ANI)