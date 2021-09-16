Fire at factory in Delhi's Mayapuri, no casualties reported

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): A fire broke out on Thursday in a factory in the Mayapuri area of Delhi.

According to the fire department, a call was received at around 9.30 am and 22 fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot.



"A call was received at around 09.30 hours regarding a fire in a factory at Mayapuri Phase 2, C-61, near DD motors," said the fire department.

As per preliminary information, the factory was a car bumper production unit. No casualties have been reported so far.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

