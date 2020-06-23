Fire at furniture godown in Hyderabad's Nampally

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 23 (ANI): A fire broke out at a furniture godown in Hyderabad's Nampally area at the early hours of Tuesday.

"A fire accident had taken place at Pradeep Furniture Gowdown, Nampally at around 1:00 AM on Tuesday," MVS Kishore, Additional Inspector, Nampally told ANI.

So far, no casualties have been reported. A case has been registered in connection with the fire.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)