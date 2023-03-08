Fire at garment shop in Nagpur; couple, two kids rescued

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): A couple and their two children were rescued from a building after a major fire broke out at ground floor shop at KDK College road area in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Tuesday night, the police said.

The shop owner and his family were present on the upper floor of the building and got stuck.

Reportedly, they had decided to jump from the terrace in panic to save themselves from the fire.

The emergency team reached the spot on time, and rescued all of them.

The fire that started on the ground floor at around 9 PM, rapidly spread to the first and second floors.



The smoke consumed the whole building including the lone staircase in no time, leaving the owner's family trapped.

The owner's family were stuck on the second floor, and were trying to jump off the terrace in panic when the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC)'s fire and emergency team reached to the spot, said officials.

"The emergency team rescued all four members of the family on time," they said.

The fire tenders from Lakadganj and Sakkardara fire stations reached the spot and managed to control the fire.

The family has been identified as Yogesh Narendra Pashile, aged 36, his wife Shruti Pashile, 27, and their two children - Astha Pashile, 5 and Kabir Pashille, 3, were rescued by the emergency team, they said.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials added. (ANI)

