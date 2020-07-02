Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): A fire broke out at a packaging factory in Sahibabad industrial area site 4 in the early hours of Thursday.
The fire broke out in cardboard boxes kept at a factory.
There were no casualties or injuries reported during the incident.
Eight fire tenders reached the spot.
The fire fighting operation is underway. (ANI)
Fire at Ghaziabad's packaging factory, no casualties reported
ANI | Updated: Jul 02, 2020 04:01 IST
