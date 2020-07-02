Visuals of fire broke out at a packaging factory in Ghaziabad on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)
Visuals of fire broke out at a packaging factory in Ghaziabad on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)

Fire at Ghaziabad's packaging factory, no casualties reported

ANI | Updated: Jul 02, 2020 04:01 IST

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): A fire broke out at a packaging factory in Sahibabad industrial area site 4 in the early hours of Thursday.
The fire broke out in cardboard boxes kept at a factory.
There were no casualties or injuries reported during the incident.
Eight fire tenders reached the spot.
The fire fighting operation is underway. (ANI)

Loading...
Loading...
iocl
iocl