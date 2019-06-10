Goregaon (Mumbai), June 10 (ANI): Fire broke out in one of the factories situated in Goregaon industrial area on Monday.
Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
No injuries have been reported till yet.
The factory was engulfed in fire and huge black smog was seen around the entire industrial area.
Further details are awaited in this regard. (ANI)
Fire at Goregaon industrial area
ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 18:52 IST
