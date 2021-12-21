Fire at Haldia refinery occurred during shutdown related works at MSQ unit: IOCL

Haldia (West Bengal) [India], December 21 (ANI): The fire at the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) refinery occurred during shutdown related works going at the site and has been extinguished, said a statement from the spokesperson of the oil company.

The situation is currently under control.

"Haldia Refinery is undertaking shutdown and maintenance of various major units. In the MSQ unit, during shutdown related works, at around 2:50 PM, today an incident occurred. The primary cause seems to be a flash fire leading to burn injuries to 44 persons and 3 persons have unfortunately succumbed to their injuries. The fire has been immediately extinguished and the situation is under control," reads the statement from the spokesperson.

After providing the preliminary first aid to the injured at the First Aid Centre, they were shifted to the Haldia Refinery Hospital for their treatment.

The District Administration's support has been solicited to ensure immediate evacuation of the injured. A green corridor has been operationalized with the support of the District Administration for shifting the injured and critical cases to institutes of higher medical management," added the statement.



Authorities are inquiring into the cause of the incident.

At least three people died and over 30 others were injured in a fire incident at IOCL refinery in West Bengal's Haldia on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, SK Ajgar Ali, Chairman-In-Council, Haldia Municipality said, "Three people died and over 30 persons were injured in a fire incident at IOCL refinery in Haldia today. The injured have been shifted to Kolkata."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed anguish over the fire incident.

"Deeply anguished by the fire in IOC, Haldia. Three precious lives were lost and my thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Those injured are being brought to Kolkata through a green corridor. GoWB will extend all assistance to ensure their speedy recovery," the Chief Minister tweeted. (ANI)

