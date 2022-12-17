हिंदी खबर
Visuals from the hospital at Ghatkopar. (Photo/ANI)
Fire at hospital in Mumbai suburb

ANI | Updated: Dec 17, 2022 15:03 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI): Fire broke out at Parekh Hospital in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Saturday afternoon.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade, eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Further details awaited. (ANI)

