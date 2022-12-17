Fire at hospital in Mumbai suburb

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI): Fire broke out at Parekh Hospital in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Saturday afternoon.
According to Mumbai Fire Brigade, eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Further details awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Dec 17, 2022 15:03 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI): Fire broke out at Parekh Hospital in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Saturday afternoon.
According to Mumbai Fire Brigade, eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Further details awaited. (ANI)