Fire at Minar Tower in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 5 (ANI): A fire broke out at Minar Tower in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area on Wednesday.

Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

No injuries have been reported as yet.

The fire was reported at 6.05 pm and it broke out at the 12th and 14th floors of the building. The blaze was brought under control at 6.40 pm. (ANI)

