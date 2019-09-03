Fire at Navi Mumbai ONGC plant successfully doused

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): A major fire that broke out at an oil and gas processing plant of ONGC situated in Uran area of Navi Mumbai on Tuesday morning was successfully doused.

Taking to Twitter, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) informed that the fire was doused within two hours by the fire fighting team.

"Fire broke out in storm water drainage in Uran Plant early morning successfully doused within two hours by fire fighting team. ONGC 's robust crisis mitigation preparedness helped put off this major fire in a very short time," the ONGC tweeted.

The statement by the ONGC said that the gas has been diverted to Hazira Plant.

It also stated that fire has not impacted oil processing.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

