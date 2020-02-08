Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): A fire that broke out on Saturday morning at a high rise apartment building at Sector 44 Nerul Seawoods has been brought under control.
Firemen who were injured in the incident have been taken to a hospital.
The flames broke out at around 7 am following which fire tenders were deployed at the spot.
Cause of fire and more details are awaited. (ANI)
Fire at Navi Mumbai's high rise apartment brought under control
ANI | Updated: Feb 08, 2020 12:39 IST
