Fire at plastic factory in Delhi's Karawal area

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): A fire broke out in a plastic factory in Delhi's Karawal Nagar, said the police on Tuesday.

"The fire has been brought under control. So far no causality/injuries reported", said an official of Delhi Fire Service.

According to the official, the police received a fire call at about 9.25 in the morning and 8 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The factory was located near Yamuna diary and Sardar Patel School in Karawal Nagar, as informed by the police.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details on the incident are awaited.

Earlier on March 17, a massive fire broke out at a mattress factory in the Siraspur Industrial area in Delhi. As many as 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

According to Delhi Fire service officials, 2-3 blasts were reported in the building after the fire, due to which 80 per cent of the building collapsed. (ANI)