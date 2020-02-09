Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): A fire that broke out at Sassoon Dock in Colaba here on Sunday has been brought under control.
Soon after the fire broke out 8 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
No casualties have been reported yet.
More details are awaited (ANI)
Fire at Sassoon Dock in Mumbai's Colaba brought under control
ANI | Updated: Feb 09, 2020 04:14 IST
