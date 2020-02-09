A fire that broke out at Sassoon Dock in Mumbai's Colaba here on Sunday.
Fire at Sassoon Dock in Mumbai's Colaba brought under control

ANI | Updated: Feb 09, 2020 04:14 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): A fire that broke out at Sassoon Dock in Colaba here on Sunday has been brought under control.
Soon after the fire broke out 8 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
No casualties have been reported yet.
More details are awaited (ANI)

