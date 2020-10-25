Visual from the spot. Photo/ANI
Fire breaks out near Noida's Bhangel Market, no casualties reported

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2020 07:28 IST


Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): A fire broke out at a slum near Bhangel Market here in Noida on late Saturday night, police said.
Fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames.
No casualties or loss of property have been reported so far. (ANI)

