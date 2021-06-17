Fire breaks out at 9th floor of Delhi AIIMS

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): A fire broke out at the ninth floor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in the national capital late on Wednesday night.

The fire broke out in the building where various diagnostic labs and examination sections are located. The building also houses the AIIMS' SET (Skills, e-Learning, Telemedicine) facility and auditorium.

At least 20 fire tenders were rushed to the hospital after the alert, informed Delhi Fire Service, Director, Atul Garg.

The firefighting operation is underway and no casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)