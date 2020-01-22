Representative image
Fire breaks out at a company in Thane's Badlapur

ANI | Updated: Jan 22, 2020 11:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): A fire broke out at a company of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation in Badlapur town of Thane district, earlier this morning.
Five fire tenders are present at the spot. One casualty has been reported in the incident. More details are awaited. (ANI)

