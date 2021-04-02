Fire breaks out at Bangalore University campus

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 2 (ANI): A fire broke out on the premises of the Bangalore University on Friday.
Civil defence and fire department personnel are carrying out fire extinguishing operations.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Apr 02, 2021 14:22 IST
