Fire broke out at a boat manufacturing unit near Coconut Harbour on Friday. (Photo/ANI)
Fire breaks out at boat manufacturing unit in Puducherry

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2020 10:04 IST

Puducherry [India], Aug 21 (ANI): A fire broke out at a boat manufacturing unit near the Coconut Harbour, here early Friday morning.
Eight fire tenders are carrying out fire extinguishing operation. No casualties have been reported as of now, the police said.
The Mudaliarpet Police is carrying out the investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.
More details awaited. (ANI)

