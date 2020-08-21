Puducherry [India], Aug 21 (ANI): A fire broke out at a boat manufacturing unit near the Coconut Harbour, here early Friday morning.
Eight fire tenders are carrying out fire extinguishing operation. No casualties have been reported as of now, the police said.
The Mudaliarpet Police is carrying out the investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.
More details awaited. (ANI)
Fire breaks out at boat manufacturing unit in Puducherry
ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2020 10:04 IST
