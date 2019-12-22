Fire breaks out at building in Mumbai, no injuries reported

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): A fire broke out at a building in Vile Parle West here on Sunday which was later controlled and no injuries were reported.

The fire was confined to two to three residential flats on the seventh and eighth floor of the Labh Shrivalli building.

"The building comprises of two wings A and B. The fire in A wing is in control. Fire is not spreading anywhere at this time. Around three to four persons have been rescued from the seventh floor," the Fire Department said in a statement.

"Officers reached on the terrace and nobody is trapped there. One woman on the eighth floor in B Wing has been rescued by two firemen," it added.

The fire department said that the fire fighting system of the building was not working.

"Electricity and water supply will be cut off till the system gets functional. The cause of the fire is under investigation," it further said.

The fire was controlled in a very short time and the spread was contained on upper floors. (ANI)

