Fire breaks out at building in Thane, 1 firefighter injured

ANI | Updated: Feb 07, 2020 00:02 IST

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 7 (ANI): A fire broke out at a building in the Bhiwandi area here on Thursday.
One fire-fighter got injured after a portion of the building collapsed. However, no casualties have been reported yet.
As many as six fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
Fire fighting operation is underway.
Further, details are awaited (ANI)

