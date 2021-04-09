Fire breaks out at building in Thane's Ghodbunder Road, 20 rescued

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Around 20 people were rescued safely from a massive fire that broke out at a building in Ghodbunder Road, Thane on Friday.



According to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), 20 people trapped in the building were rescued safely.

"Situation is under control. Rescue operation is complete and all residents of the building have been safely rescued," TMC informed.

Earlier, a fire also broke out at Ankur School in Krishna Nagar in Ahmedabad which was brought under control immediately without any casualties. (ANI)

