Fire breaks out at cardboard factory in Delhi's Bawana industrial area

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): A fire broke out here at a cardboard factory in Bawana industrial area on Sunday.
"The fire broke out today morning. 14 fire tenders rushed to the spot. No casualties reported," said Director of Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg.
A large plume of dark smoke due to the fire was seen coming out of the factory. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: May 10, 2020 10:19 IST
