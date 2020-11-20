Fire breaks out at cardboard factory in Delhi's Nangloi

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): A major fire broke out at a cardboard factory-cum-godown in the D block of Naresh Park area in Delhi's Nangloi on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, divisional fire officer SK Dua said.



According to officials, six fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately after the incident was reported. A total of 13 fire tenders were sent to the spot.

"We are working to control the fire and figuring out the cause. No casualties have been reported so far. We have almost doused the blaze, but the cooling operations are still underway," Dua said.

Officials said that a call was received at around 10:51 about a fire in the Naresh Park area. (ANI)

