Fire breaks out at chair manufacturing facility in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi [India], Jan 30 (ANI): A fire broke out in a plastic chair manufacturing factory located in Delhi's Rohini area on Thursday afternoon.
Twelve fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. No injuries from the blaze have been reported so far.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jan 30, 2020 15:38 IST
