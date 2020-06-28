A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in Anand, Gujarat.
A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in Anand, Gujarat.

Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Gujarat's Anand

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2020 06:41 IST

Anand (Gujarat) [India], June 28 (ANI): A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in Khambhat of Anand district on Sunday morning.
Fifteen fire tenders were present at the spot to douse the fire.
No casualties have been reported yet. Due to the blaze, the administration has evacuated the surrounding areas.
More details are awaited. (ANI)

Loading...
Loading...
iocl
iocl