Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Maha's Ahmednagar, no casualty reported

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): A massive fire that broke out in a chemical factory in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Shrirampur of Ahmednagar district on Monday afternoon has been brought under control.



A senior official of the Shrirampur fire department said, "Fire has been brought under control after three hours of the fire brigade's operation and the cause of the fire is not known yet."

"The fire gutted the chemical drums kept in the factory, but no casualties are reported so far." (ANI)

