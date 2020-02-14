Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 14 (ANI): A fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Pawane MIDC Industrial area on Thursday night.
The fire was later brought under control by six fire tenders that had reached the spot.
No casualties were reported in the incident.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)
Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Pawane MIDC Industrial area in Navi Mumbai
ANI | Updated: Feb 14, 2020 02:27 IST
Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 14 (ANI): A fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Pawane MIDC Industrial area on Thursday night.