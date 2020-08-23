Medchal (Telangana) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): A fire broke out in a chemical factory in Dundigal area near Air Force Academy in Telangana on Saturday, fire officials said.
According to fire officials, after receiving information, eight fire tenders were moved to the spot immediately.
The process to douse the fire is still on. No casualties were reported till now. (ANI)
Fire breaks out at Chemical Factory in Telangana
ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2020 23:20 IST
