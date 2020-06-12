A visual from the spot.
Fire breaks out at chemical godown in Delhi

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2020 00:51 IST

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): A fire broke out at a chemical godown in the Swaroop Nagar area of the national capital on Thursday.
Around 16 fire tenders rushed to the spot.
Yashpal Singh, station officer said, "Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. There has been no casualty in the incident." (ANI)

