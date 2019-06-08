Fire breaks out at chemical godown in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 8 (ANI): A large-scale fire engulfed a chemical godown near Jagannath Ghat in the wee hours of Saturday.

At least 20 fire tenders have reached the spot in an effort to douse the flames.

The fire broke at around 2 am and no reports of injuries or casualties were reported so far.

The fire-fighting operations are currently underway.

Traffic on Strand Bank Road has been diverted because of the fire.

"Due to a fire incident near Jagannath Ghat, Strand Bank Road is closed to traffic. Necessary diversion on," tweeted DCP, Traffic Kolkata. (ANI)

