Fire breaks out at coastal shipping boat in Visakhapatnam Port Trust, no injuries reported

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): A fire broke out on a coastal shipping boat in the Visakhapatnam Port Trust West Q5 berth on Sunday, an official said.

The BD51 ship from Chennai reached the port at Visakhapatnam on Saturday night. This coastal ship is used to transport crew into ships.

Staff who noticed smoke coming from the ship's cabin room during Sunday afternoon informed port firefighters.

They arrived in the field immediately to avoid an accident. The port management said no one was injured in the accident and there was no property damage as it was a minor accident. (ANI)

