Fire breaks out at COVID-19 ICU unit of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital

Siligurri (West Bengal) [India], May 21 (ANI): A fire broke out at a COVID-19 ICU unit of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal's Siliguri on Friday morning, informed the hospital authorities, adding that there were no casualities.

According to the hospital authorities, the fire broke out at the Covid care unit at around 9:15 am.

"As soon as the fire broke out, the healthcare workers working in the unit alerted the secutity guard who further alerted the Siliguri fire station. All the seven COVID-19 positive patients who were admitted in the unit were immediately shifted to another ward in the hospital. There was no loss of life or property in the incident," said authorities.



A healthcare worker gave short circuit as the reason for the fire.

Hospital authorities said that it was a minor fire that lasted for around five to seven minutes and had doused on its by the time a fire engine from the Siliguri fire station reached the spot.

They also said that all the medical equipments were immediately shifted out of the ICU unit and the medical treatment of all the patients remained unaffected due to the mishap.

A special committee has been formed to probe the matter and to advise the medical facility on further precautions that need to be taken to avoid such mishaps, informed an official. (ANI)

