Fire breaks out at Delhi hospital, patients evacuated safely

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): A fire broke out on the third floor of ESI Hospital at Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Thursday. All patients have been evacuated safely.
Seven fire tenders have reached the spot.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: May 20, 2021 14:37 IST
New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): A fire broke out on the third floor of ESI Hospital at Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Thursday. All patients have been evacuated safely.
Seven fire tenders have reached the spot.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)