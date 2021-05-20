Fire broke out at third floor of ESI Hospital (Photo/ANI)
Fire broke out at third floor of ESI Hospital (Photo/ANI)

Fire breaks out at Delhi hospital, patients evacuated safely

ANI | Updated: May 20, 2021 14:37 IST


New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): A fire broke out on the third floor of ESI Hospital at Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Thursday. All patients have been evacuated safely.

Seven fire tenders have reached the spot.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl