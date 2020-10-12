Fire breaks out at Dhobi Ghat in Lucknow's Aishbagh, no casualties reported

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 12 (ANI): A fire broke out at Dhobi Ghat in Lucknow's Aishbagh area late on Monday night.



The fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames.

According to a fire official, there were 50-60 shanties in the area, however, no casualties were reported.

"We will investigate the reason behind the fire which broke out here. It may be a short circuit. We have received information about the fire break out at around 1:30 am and we reached within 15 minutes. Right now, we can see 50-60 shanties here. There is no information regarding injuries or missing people. There is no casualty as of 2:45 am," said Vijay Kumar Singh, Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Lucknow while speaking to media. (ANI)

