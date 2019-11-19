The District Commandant Home Guard Office in Noida
The District Commandant Home Guard Office in Noida

Fire breaks out at District Commandant Home Guard Office in Noida

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 15:17 IST

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): A fire broke out in the District Commandant Home Guard Office in Surajpur area of Noida on Monday, said Senior Superintendent of Police.
According to Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna, "Station house officer (SHO) of Surajpur found a box containing salary muster rolls of home guards on fire. All the muster rolls were destroyed."
Police have filed an FIR and the investigation is underway.
Special Investigation Team (SIT) at District level have set up a team to investigate the matter. (ANI)

