Fire breaks out at factory in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 24 (ANI): A major fire broke out at a factory in Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) in Sanand area of Ahmedabad on Wednesday morning.
25 fire tenders have rushed to the spot and a fire-fighting operation is underway.
No casualties have been reported yet.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2020 12:36 IST
