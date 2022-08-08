Fire breaks out at factory in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): A fire broke out in a factory in Ghaziabad's Bulandshahr road industrial area early on Monday.



The fire has been brought under control and no casualty or injury has been reported.





Further details are awaited.

Earlier in June, a fire had broken out at a soap manufacturing factory in Ghaziabad's Bulandshahr industrial area. However, no casualty or injury was reported in the incident.

"Fire has been brought under control. No casualty or injury has been reported," said Sunil Kumar, an official from the fire department.

