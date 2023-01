Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 31 (ANI): A fire broke out at a footwear godown in the Topsia area of Kolkata on Tuesday evening, officials said.

No injury or casualty has been reported so fire.



Locals of the area noticed the fire and raised an alarm. Following information, a team of fire department reached the spot and started the operation.

As many as 12 fire tenders are at the spot, and efforts to douse the fire are on, officials said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)