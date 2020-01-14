New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): A fire broke out at a footwear manufacturing unit at Lawrence Road in north-west Delhi on Tuesday.
Twenty-six fire tenders were rushed to the site.
More details are awaited.
Earlier on January 11, two persons were injured in the blaze that broke out at a shoe factory in west Delhi's Mayapuri Phase 2. (ANI)
Fire breaks out at footwear manufacturing unit in Delhi's Lawrence Road
ANI | Updated: Jan 14, 2020 11:13 IST
