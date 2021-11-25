Fire breaks out at garment factory in Delhi's Geeta colony, one dead

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): A 40-year-old man lost his life in a fire that broke out at a garment factory in Delhi's Geeta Colony area.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sanju, whose charred body was found on the first floor of the three-storey building.



The fire department was informed about the blaze in the Geeta colony area at around 3 am on Thursday, the police said.

"Five fire tenders were rushed to the site," it added.

An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

