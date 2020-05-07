New Delhi [India], May 7 [ANI]: A fire broke out in a garment godown near Daryaganj here in the wee hours of Thursday.
The fire broke out at around 3 am. Seven fire tenders rushed to spot and the fire was brought under control within one and a half hours.
"Seven fire tenders reached here. No casualties or injuries have been reported," Fire Officer Satyendra Pal told ANI. (ANI)
Fire breaks out at garment godown in Delhi's Daryaganj, no casualties reported
ANI | Updated: May 07, 2020 07:51 IST
