Fire breaks out at godown in Delhi's Okhla area, doused later

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): A fire broke out at a godown in Okhla Phase 1 area here on Saturday morning.

The blaze was later doused by fire officials.

Ten fire tenders rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire. The building consists of four floors. However, the fire was confined to the first floor only.

So far, no casualties were reported.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

