Fire breaks out at godown in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): A fire broke out in a godown in Mumbai's Sakinaka area on Tuesday.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade, a level-2 fire broke out at a godown on Mumbai's Sakinaka-Khairani road.

After getting the information, fire tenders rushed to the spot.

Currently, eight fire tenders are on the spot to put the fire under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. So far no injury has been reported.

Further details awaited.

Meanwhile, several incidents of fire were reported from Maharashtra on Monday.

In the Vasai area of the Palghar district, a fire broke out in a footwear godown. According to the Vasai fire department, no casualties were reported.

Further, five incidents of fire were reported at different locations in Thane, due to the bursting of firecrackers, said Thane Municipal Corporation on Monday. No injuries were reported in the incident.

In another incident, a fire broke out in a house in a building in Goregaon East in Mumbai. A team of the fire brigade was deployed on the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualty was reported.

Earlier on Sunday, a fire broke out at A to Z Industrial Estate in Lower Parel, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

As per preliminary information, a level-1 fire broke out at 11 pm at A to Z Industrial Estate in Lower Parel in Mumbai. (ANI)