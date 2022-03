Thane (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 (ANI): A fire broke out at a godown in Thane's Kanya Nagar here on Saturday morning.



"Firefighting operations are underway after a fire broke out in a godown in Kanaya Nagar, Thane around 3:20 am this morning," said Thane Municipal Corporation.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)