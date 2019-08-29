Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Mother and Child Care Unit of a government hospital in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Thursday.
Three fire tenders arrived at the spot to douse the blaze.
All patients were evacuated from the affected area, hospital authorities said. (ANI)
Fire breaks out at govt hospital in West Bengal's Cooch Behar
ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 10:51 IST
