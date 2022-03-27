Fire breaks out at grain market in Lucknow, no casualty reported

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): A fire broke out at a grain mandi (market) in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Saturday night.



No casualty was reported in the incident and the fire was brought under control last night itself. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

"Frie broke out at a grain market here. No casualty has been reported. The fire has been completely doused out. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Five fire tenders were pressed into action," Kunwar Pratap Singh, a fire safety officer told media persons last night. (ANI)

