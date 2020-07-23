Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): A fire broke out in a high-rise building at Wadala's Bhakti Park area in Mumbai on Thursday.
As per the preliminary information provided by officials, it was a minor fire on the first and second floor of the Bhakti Park (G+18 high rise building) near Cinemax, Wadala East.
The incident occurred at 11:12 am and the fire brigade team was mobilized.
No injuries were reported in the incident, the officials said. (ANI)
Fire breaks out at high-rise building in Mumbai's Wadala
ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2020 16:36 IST
