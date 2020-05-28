Visuals from Hotel Fortune in Mumbai. Photo/ANI
Fire breaks out at hotel in Mumbai, no injuries reported

May 28, 2020

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 (ANI): A fire broke out in the second and fourth floors of Hotel Fortune building in Dhobi Talao here on Wednesday.
The situation is totally under control now and no injuries have been reported, said Mumbai Fire Brigade.
"About 25 resident doctors who were at the hotel have been evacuated safely," it added. (ANI)

