Fire breaks out at Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:35 IST

As India awaits Kulbhushan Jadhav's release; here are highlights...

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): As India awaits the safe return of Kubhushan Jadhav, who is on death row in Pakistan on charges of spying, following are the twists and turns in the case that has taken more than two years for a verdict from the International Court of Justice:.