Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): A fire broke out in the pathology lab of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) here on Wednesday.
Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
According to officials, the fire was doused in an hour and no causalities were reported. (ANI)
Fire breaks out at Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla
ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:23 IST
